Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) became another big money spinner, like Khaidi No 150, at the United States box office this Sankranti weekend. Its four-day gross collection has reached $1.25 million.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer film was released in over 150 screens across the US on January 12. A day before its release, Gautamiputra Satakarni was premiered in the country and collected $363,000 at the US box office from the preview shows on Wednesday. The movie became the biggest opener for Balayya and Krish in the country. It also entered the list of all-time biggest Tollywood openers in America.

The Krish-directed historical movie received strong word-of-mouth publicity, which helped it gain strength on the following days. Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected approximately $1,258,691 (Rs 8.57 crore) at the US box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $363,000 on Wednesday, $135,000 on Thursday, $176,818 on Friday, $ 320,276 on Saturday and $236,820 on Sunday.

Leading Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni emerges a WINNER in USA... Total till Sun [15 Jan 2017]: $ 1,258,691 [₹ 8.57 cr]. WOW! @Rentrak."

Gautamiputra Satakarni has become the 25th Telugu film to enter the club of movies crossing $1 million mark at the US box office. Now, the epic historical action thriller is heading towards surpassing the $2 million mark in the country, where it will be the sixth Tollywood movie to achieve this feet.

The US theatrical rights of Gautamiputra Satakarni were jointly bought by RedHeart Movies and 9 PM Entertainments for a whopping price of Rs 4 crore. The movie has earned Rs 4.23 crore for the distributors and become a profitable venture for them in just four days. The distributors hope that the film would fetch them a huge profit share in the coming days.