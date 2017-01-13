Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK/Gautami Putra Satakarni) made superb collections at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. It has become the biggest opener for Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Krish.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical movie set during the times of the Satavahana empire. It is also the 100th film of Balakrishna. These two aspects had been creating a positive buzz for the film ever since it was announced. Its promos also created lot of curiosity about the movie. The hype helped its theatrical rights fetch record prices. The distributors made grand arrangements for the release by booking a large number of screens across the globe.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer was premiered in over 110 screens in the United States on Wednesday night, and it received a wonderful response everywhere. Gautamiputra Satakarni collected $363,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. The movie has become the biggest opener of Balakrishna and Krish, beating the records of their previous films, Dictator ($45,000) and Kanche ($53,057) with a huge margin.

The screening of the Krish-directed period movie began in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday. The film recorded a superb initial response. Gautamiputra Satakarni ran to packed houses in these early morning shows. The film, which had very good advance booking, registered about 85 percent occupancy in these states in the regular shows on its opening day.

It also registered a good response in other parts of the world on Thursday. As per early estimates, Gautamiputra Satakarni collected Rs 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 18 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has broken the first day collection records of Dictator and Kanche, which were the biggest openers for Balakrishna and director Krish.

Here is the area-wise share of the distributors of all the three movies. All the figures are in Rs crore.

Area GPSK Dictator Kanche Nizam 1.15 1.13 0.55 Ceeded 1.30 0.33 Vizag 0.80 0.54 0.21 G East 1.34 0.55 0.18 G West 0.49 0.16 Krishna 0.32 0.20 Guntur 2.31 1.06 0.24 Nellore 0.40 0.07 AP/T total 5.79 1.94

