Television actor Gautam Rode tied the knot with his ladylove Pankhuri Awasthy on Monday, February 5.

It was a destination wedding for the couple at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. The grand traditional Hindu wedding was preceded by the pre-wedding ceremonies including Haldi and Sangeet.

A few photos and videos from the wedding rituals have surfaced online. In one of the videos, the Saraswatichandra actor can be seen dancing with the baraat, while the bride looked gorgeous in her red bridal attire. Her diamond jewellery was designed by Jaipur Jewels.

Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn, which aired on Sony TV. The actor played the titular role, while Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi. They fell in love during the shooting of the show and have been dating since then.

A source close to the couple told Mumbai Mirror: "It kicked off on Sunday with mehendi in the afternoon, followed by the shagun ceremony (in which the families exchange presents as a token of good luck) and the engagement. Gautam and Pankhuri had exchanged rings during Diwali last year as part of a formal proposal but wanted to have a formal ceremony before the wedding with their family and friends in attendance. The sangeet happened in the evening with actress Nigaar Khan performing on some Bollywood hits."

During the sangeet ceremony, the couple also performed on the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif hit, Dil Diyan Gallan, wherein Pankhuri was wearing a replica of Katrina's pink gown and Gautam wearing a black crisp suit, from the song.

"During the cocktail party, Pankhuri revealed that Gautam had come across as a snob when they first met on their show's set, while the actor wondered who the "jhalli" was when he saw her walking around in casual clothes ahead of call-time, admitting to being taken aback when she eventually emerged for a shot in character as Drapaudi," the source shared.