Gautam Gulati, who rose to fame with Diya Aur Baati Hum and later went on to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 8, was one of the guests at the grand launch of Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar held on Wednesday, January 17.

When Bollywood Life asked him about his upcoming film, which is majorly shot in London, and his plans to return to small screen, Gautam said that TV is not his cup of tea anymore.

After criticising TV show Naagin, Kushal Tandon to romance this Naagin actress in web series Kapoors?

This statement didn't go down well with Kushal Tandon who didn't waste a moment to slam Gautam on Twitter. Interestingly, Kushal was also on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

Kushal tweeted: "not my circus not my monkey ! Wel were did u come frm wr did u go ?U were not even a monkey of tv Respect the circus ! This show bizz is a circus and there are all sorts of animals ! Sum r tigers , horse , blah n monkey ! R u even dat ? #repect d medium !Mr London movie (sic)."

Bigg Boss 11: Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon supports Hina Khan on her tap water argument with Shilpa Shinde

It should be mentioned that post his stint on Bigg Boss 8, Gautam, who has a massive fan-base, worked in a couple of films including Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri.

On the other hand, Kushal gained stardom with his portrayal of Arjun in hit show Beyhadh also starring Jennifer Winget. He will now be seen in Alt Balaji's new web series Kapoors, the first look of which was out recently.

This is not the first time Kushal has taken a dig at a celebrity. A few weeks ago, the actor dared to take a potshot at TV czar Ekta Kapoor's massively popular supernatural series Naagin.

It all started when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani, who will be part of Naagin 3, tweeted about two Bollywood flops of 2017 – Jagga Jasoos and When Harry Met Sejal.

Her tweet invited a lot of flak from her followers and actor Kushal was one of them. However, he went wrong when he initiated a war with Ekta by criticising her Naagin show. "Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit ...I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz (sic)."

Kushal's tweet rubbed Ekta the wrong way and the producer didn't spare a minute to shut him down. What followed next was a series of tweets but the duo soon cooled down and started a normal conversation.