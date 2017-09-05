3 out of 12 most wanted militants in Kashmir are now dead Close
3 out of 12 most wanted militants in Kashmir are now dead

Some pictures are worth a thousand words, as images have the power to speak and connect unknown people of the world. The same happened recently when a young girl, Zohra, in Jammu and Kashmir, was pictured crying her heart out at her father's funeral. The image soon became viral.

Zohra's father, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Abdul Rasheed, was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.

Related
Gautam Gambhir.
Gautam GambhirIANS

Gautam Gambhir was also moved after seeing the photo which had tears rolling down her cheeks. The Delhi cricketer has now decided to support her education. Some kind words poured in as a reaction to Zohra's emotional picture.

The cricketer posted two tweets and saluted Abdul as well.

Such kind of an effort from Gambhir should not surprise fellow Indians, as he has been one of the most vocal people when it comes to respecting martyr's families. 

The cricketer might have been criticised for his on-field raw behaviour, but he is winning hearts of the people across the country. He is gradually becoming one of the most generous persons in India, and such things will only further enhance his respect.

Earlier in the month, Gambhir had launched a campaign to feed the poor and hungry in Delhi. 