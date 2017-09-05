Some pictures are worth a thousand words, as images have the power to speak and connect unknown people of the world. The same happened recently when a young girl, Zohra, in Jammu and Kashmir, was pictured crying her heart out at her father's funeral. The image soon became viral.

Zohra's father, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Abdul Rasheed, was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.

Gautam Gambhir was also moved after seeing the photo which had tears rolling down her cheeks. The Delhi cricketer has now decided to support her education. Some kind words poured in as a reaction to Zohra's emotional picture.

The cricketer posted two tweets and saluted Abdul as well.

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Such kind of an effort from Gambhir should not surprise fellow Indians, as he has been one of the most vocal people when it comes to respecting martyr's families.

The cricketer might have been criticised for his on-field raw behaviour, but he is winning hearts of the people across the country. He is gradually becoming one of the most generous persons in India, and such things will only further enhance his respect.

Earlier in the month, Gambhir had launched a campaign to feed the poor and hungry in Delhi.