The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh on Saturday released three sketches of two persons suspected to be her killers.

"Three sketches of two suspects have been made on the basis of their description by eyewitness. Two sketches of one suspect were made by two sketch-makers as per eyewitness account," SIT head and Inspector General of Police (IGP) BK Singh told reporters in Bengaluru.

Lankesh, the 55-year-old editor of Kannada weekly tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot dead outside her house in the city's southwest suburb on the night of September 5, sparking outrage and nationwide protests.

"We have got video clips of a motorcycle rider who is suspected to be involved in the commission of the offence," said Singh.

Giving an account of the investigation conducted over the last one month, Singh said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35 years, were residing in the city for at least one week before they committed the crime.

They carried out a "recce" around Lankesh's home prior to committing the crime, he said.

"We request the public to help us find them or their hideouts in the city, across the state or country," added Singh.