Just when it looked like the Gauri Lankesh murder case had hit a dead end, it has been revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) working on the case has made a breakthrough. The SIT now reportedly has managed to get its hands on the facial profile of the attacker.

The images have been developed with the help of the CCTV footage and the description given by the eyewitnesses and the clues are credible enough to help the cops look for the attacker. Now, a massive hunt has been launched, according to India Today.

The footage, which gives vital clues to the facial profile of the attacker, shows a middle-aged man most likely between the age of 34 and 38 with a lean frame. He is said to be riding the Bajaj Pulsar on which the attackers had fled after shooting the scribe. He was reportedly dressed in a formal full sleeves shirt and wore a band on his right wrist. An identity card can also be seen on him, the website reported.

Even though he was wearing a helmet, it did not have a visor due to which the police reportedly could figure out the profile of his face.

Apart from hunting for the attacker, the SIT is also said to be looking for the bike that was used that day and is also investigating the details of the bike.

The investigation on the Lankesh murder case has been going on in full swing and the cops have interrogated numerous people until now. The CID headquarters, which has seen a number of people being questioned on the case, got quite a surprise on September 15 when rowdy-sheeter Kunigal Giri arrived and said that he was willing to be questioned as his name had cropped up in the matter.

There was quite some chaos at the venue when Giri reportedly came with his parents and said the police could question him if it would help the case. However, he was turned away by the cops who explained that they did not need to interrogate him.

Speaking about Giri's sudden arrival, chief investigating officer MN Anucheth told the Times of India: "The SIT has not called Kunigal Giri for questioning and has no intention of doing so."

The SIT working on the case has also set up a helpline so that the public could provide them with clues, if there were any. However, the SIT has failed to find anything concrete.

"Many of the callers named a seer as suspect. One of the very few important calls led us to a motorcyclist. We picked him up for questioning but had to let him go as he had nothing to do with the case," an officer said.

Lankesh was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 5. The 55-year-old journalist was returning home from work and had stepped out of her car to open the gates when she was shot seven times. Four bullets are said to have hit Lankesh and neighbours found her lying on the porch around 8 pm.