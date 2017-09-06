Well-known senior journalist, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The chilling news shocked journalists who have held protests across the country.

The killing happened around 8 pm on September 5. She was shot dead at the entrance of her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city.

Until now, the reason of her murder has not been out. The senior journalist was one of the boldest and fearless voices raising concern over the radicalisation of society.

Gauri was a known critic of right-wing politics and the Hindutva brigade. She owned, edited and published a weekly Kannada tabloid magazine called Gauri Lankesh Patrike. She had also worked towards rehabilitating Naxals to bring them to the social mainstream.

It looks like some people were afraid of this braveheart who worked towards the betterment of the society and didn't fear to take a stand against big names.

While we salute Gauri Lankesh's courage and work, many Bollywood celebrities too posted their views on the incident on social media. Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and other celebrities are devastated by the killing and call it shameful.

Farhan Akhtar

Shameful.. what kind of society are we becoming?? Deepest condolences to the family and hope justice is delivered soon.

Shabana Azmi

#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished

Shekhar Kapur

To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh

Mahesh Bhatt

When the debate is lost, murder becomes the tool to strangle dissident thought .

Javed Akhtar

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers.

Shekhar Ravjiani

Voices silenced brutally. Opinions murdered. Democracy??

Vishal Dadlani

Insanity! Not hard to guess who's responsible. Of course, investigation will take forever and arrive at nothing.

Renuka Shahane

Shirish Kunder

When "intellectual" becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets. RIP #GauriLankesh.

Shashi Tharoor

Saddened by the murder of #GauriLankesh. India wasn't supposed to be a country where journalists are silenced by bullets. Her voice rings on