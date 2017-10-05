AMR Ramesh's movie on the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh has received the first blow after getting a legal notice from her mother to prevent the filmmaker from going ahead with his plans.

Indira Lankesh's advocate Shankarappa has issued a notice to AMR Ramesh and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) asking the director to drop his plans. The notice points out that they would file civil and criminal cases against the director if he continues with his plans and against the KFCC, if it gives a nod to register the title.

"I had worked with her brother Indrajith Lankesh and I have known her personally for years. Her death is a personal loss for me," director AMR Ramesh had told International Business Times, India, after deciding to make a film.

Talking about Gauri Lankesh, he said, "She had liked my earlier works and used to have encouraging words about my research-oriented works," The filmmaker states that he has started working on the subject and wants the investigation to come to its conclusion soon. "I am waiting for the police to nab the culprit," he added.

The work on the script will begin once the investigation on the case is completed.

The director had earlier made movies like Cyanide and Attahasa, and is comfortable with the subjects based on real-life incidents.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that the Special Investigation Team has a crucial clue on the killer. But he refused to divulge details stating that the team is collecting evidence against the assailant.

Gauri Lankesh was killed on September 5 when motorcycle-borne assailants sprayed bullets on her with two hitting her in the chest and one on the forehead. She was against right-wing politics and a strong critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.