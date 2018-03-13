That Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana wants to be a Bollywood star is known to fans of the superstar. But it looks like the young girl has already started taking baby steps to make it big in the glamor world.

Although Suhana is pursuing her schooling in London, she will be shooting for a magazine soon. At the recently held Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, Gauri made the interesting revelation regarding daughter. "Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don't want to reveal the name, and that's the most exciting thing I am looking forward to," an excited Gauri told reporters when asked what she was most excited about, at the recently held award function.

Shah Rukh has always been vocal about his daughter's passion for acting. During the promotion of Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK had told DNA: "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."

For quite some time now, Suhana has had been making several glamorous appearances and had also attended a fashion week sans her parents.

Last year, rumors were rife that the young lady was grooming for her Bollywood debut when she was spotted at Karan Johar's office along with a few professional hair stylists and a make-up person. In the office, the star kid was groomed by a top stylist while an ace photographer clicked her pictures.

"She was at Karan Johar's office recently and there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. She was styled by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer," an insider had earlier revealed it to DNA.