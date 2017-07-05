Mandana Karimi, who rose to popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 9, filed a domestic violence case against her husband of six months, Gaurav Gupta, on Monday, July 3.

However, reports started doing the rounds that she had filed for divorce. Mandana, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, has clarified that she has not filed for divorce and she still loves her husband.

"I didn't leave my house, I love it. I haven't been allowed to enter the house or even my husband's office but that doesn't mean I should get divorced. I am still his wife, I love Gaurav. I haven't filed for divorce, I have only filed a domestic violence case," she asserted.

Throwing some light on what triggered her to take the extreme step, the actress said she and Gaurav had a fight after which she went to a friend's home but was barred from entering the house when she returned. Since then, she has been staying with friends or in a hotel.

"Some of my friends have come down but my family is not here and I don't have a place to stay. I am not in touch with anyone from Bigg Boss so I don't think any of them are aware of my plight," she sighed.

She further said the troubles in her marital life started after her mother-in-law Madhu Gupta interfered in the couple's lives. Besides constantly abusing and insulting her, Gaurav's mother apparently told him to choose between her and Mandana, after she realised that Gaurav was planning to move out of the family home and also separate their business.

Mandana, who had featured in a few movies, also stopped working after marriage at Gaurav's behest as he was against her doing films or television. "Gaurav wouldn't agree to me acting in films or doing television so I stopped working completely after Bigg Boss and chose to work on my marriage and relationship. It wasn't the smartest option," she admitted.