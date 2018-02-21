Television actor Gaurav Chopra surprised his fans when news of his wedding broke out on Tuesday, February 20. The actor married fashion consultant and stylist Hitisha Cheranda in a private ceremony in New Delhi.

The wedding was a hush-hush affair and nobody from the TV industry was spotted at the venue besides Gaurav's Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant and former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal. However, one person whose absence raised quite a few eyebrows was Gaurav's ex-girlfriend Narayani Shastri.

Narayani and Gaurav were in a long-term relationship before they parted ways. But they have always remained close friends.

Spilling some beans on her absence from Gaurav's wedding, Narayani, who is now happily married to Steven Graver aka Tony, told SpotboyE: "Well, I was supposed to go to the wedding. But on February 18, when Gaurav got married, mere shoot ka last day tha (it was the last day of my shoot). And, I couldn't go."

On being asked if she was aware of them dating, the actress said: "Of course, I knew. Gaurav and I are still friends. I am friends with Hitisha too," adding that "Hitisha is a very smart, sensible and secure girl. Gaurav loves her a lot and she doesn't have to fear anything."

Post Gaurav and Narayani's breakup, the former got close to Mouni Roy. However, that relationship too couldn't sustain for long.

Talking about her reaction when Gaurav and Mouni broke up, Narayani said that the actor and Mouni weren't meant for each other and had drastically different temperaments.

"They were not meant to be together. They two had drastically different temperaments. Mouni is a very sweet girl. But dekha jaye toh it eventually didn't work out between Gaurav and me too na? But yeah, Mouni and Gaurav ended it differently. I want to be friends with Gaurav, but maybe Mouni doesn't think that way. But it's ok na? Different people think differently," she said.