IIT Guwahati has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 result will be declared Saturday, March 17, on its official website.

GATE is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses — ME/MTech and PhD programs — at IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), IISc (Indian Institute of Science), NITs (National Institute of Technology), GFTIs (government-funded technical institutions) and other universities.

Some public sector undertakings (PSUs) like BHEL, HAL, NTPC and ONGC also use GATE scores for recruitment.

Candidates can check the GATE 2018 results on the GOAPS portal via the IIT Guwahati official website when it is declared Saturday, March 17. They can also download their scorecard (hard copy won't be issued) from the website from Tuesday, March 20 till May 31.

The GATE score is valid for three years, starting from the day the results are announced.

IIT Guwahati has already released the question papers and final answer keys of all the subjects on its website. It said the answer keys were based on the recommendation of subject experts and that no email or telephone call will be entertained on the matter.

GATE 2018 was conducted February 3, 4, 10 and 11 this year across the country and abroad.