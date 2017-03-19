Chelsea tightened the grip on the Premier League trophy with a hard fought 2-1 win over Stoke City as Antonio Conte and his men continued their superb form in the league. Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 13th minute through a beautifully executed free kick. The Brazilian fired the ball towards the near post sneaking past Lee Grant and into the back of the net.

Stoke City responded well after conceding an early goal. After having a goal ruled out for Saido Berahino's shove on Cesar Azpilicueta, the home side was awarded a penalty when Gary Cahill pushed Jonathans Walters to ground. The striker levelled the score line before the break. The second half was evenly contested and it looked like Chelsea would have to settle for a draw. However, Cahill made up for his first-half mistake as he scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Everton took relegation-threatened Hull City to the cleaners. The final scoreline read 4-0. Youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton lead in the ninth minute from a Tom Davis cross. Substitute Enner Valencia put Hull City's hopes of a comeback to rest after he scored a goal just over a minute after coming on.

Romelu Lukaku then scored two quick fire goals in stoppage time and in the process became the Premier League top scorer with 21 goals to his credit so far.

Hull City's loss came as a big boost for Crystal Palace who are struggling to stay in the Premier League. Sam Allardyce seems to have finally got his tactics right as they picked up their third win in a row against Watford after defeating Middlesbrough and West Brom. They moved four points clear of the relegation zone as a Troy Deeney own goal awarded them an all important win.

Sunderland, whose relegation is just a matter of time, could only manage a goalless draw against Burnley. David Moyes and his men have failed to score a goal for the fourth consecutive match.

Leicester City's revival under new manager Craig Shakespeare continued as they steered clear of the relegation zone with a 3-2 win over West Ham. This was their fourth consecutive win under Shakespeare and their first away win of the season. The reigning Premier League champions went two goals up in under seven minutes. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring and Robert Huth added a second.

Manuel Lanzini got West Ham back from a superb free kick but Jamie Vardy added a third before half time. Andre Ayew got West Ham back into the game with a goal in the 63rd minute, but it proved to be too late. Leicester City are now six points clear of the drop.

The final match of Saturday saw Bournemouth defeat Swansea 2-0. An own goal from Alfie Mawson in the first half and a second half strike from Benik Afobe gave the Cherries the all important three points as they recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time in over a year.