EXO and BTS have never collaborated for stage performances. So, it will be really exciting to see them perform together at the Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018.

Stage collaboration between popular bands for live shows is a new trend in the Korean music industry. While Wanna One and Sechskies collaborated for MBC Gayo Dajejun 2017, Seventeen and Nu'est W shared the stage of Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA) 2017.

Although the fans of EXO and BTS (popularly known as EXO-Ls and BTS Army) are rivals, the members of both the bands are good friends. They have always seen greeting each other and congratulating one another on many occasions.

So, the stage collaboration between the two music groups could excite many of the K-Pop fans across the globe. However, they are yet to confirm their presence at the seventh annual Gaon Chart Music Awards.

There are also several rumors doing the rounds that both the bands will not be attending the awards ceremony due to their busy schedules.

The members of BTS will reportedly have to attend a pre-scheduled event, while the members of EXO are expected to perform at the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018 on the same day, reported Soompi.

Since the representatives of both the bands are yet to respond to the recent buzz, the fans can still hope for some surprises from them at the Gaon Chart Music Awards 2018.

The annual award ceremony will be held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on February 14. The event will be hosted by Super Junior member Leeteuk and TWICE singer Dahyun.

Check out the celebrity line-up for this year below: