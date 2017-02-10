The hosts for the 6th edition of the Gaon Chart Music Awards have been announced and for the third year in a row Super Junior's Leeteuk will host the award night. Joining Leeteuk on stage will be none other than MAMAMOO's Solar. While Leeteuk will return as the host, Solar will host the award show for the first time.

Gaon Chart Music Awards honours the best in the K-pop industry in 2016. The award show will take place on February 22 at Jamsil Arena in Seoul. The award show will be compiled by Korea Music Content Industry Association.

Earlier, the organisers revealed the lineup for the Gaon Chart Music Awards 2017. BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT 127, and Urban Zakapa will be present at the award show.

"We're looking forward to celebrating the top KPop acts who worked really hard last year. We are also hoping that many people all over the world will come see the show," the representative of the award show said in a statement.

The celebrity lineup also includes SISTAR, EXO, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, TWICE, Han Dong Geun, Bolbbalgan Sachoongi, Dean, BewhY, and SHINee's Onew. "We will do our best to create a stage that harmoniously brings artists of a variety of music genres together," the statement read.

The ticket of the award show is on sale and can be booked at global.cmtowntravel.com.

Nomination list

The nominees for Gaon Chart Music Awards 2017 include the biggest artists of the K-pop industry. The artists who bagged nods in digital and physical sales nomination list include BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, BTS, SNSD's Taeyeon, Block B's Zico, BIG BANG, Park Hyoshin, MC Gree, Kwon Jin Ah, Sam Kim, and Jung Seung Han.

K-pop artists BLACKPINK, SF9, NCT127, Gugudan, Astro, and Pentagon have bagged a place in the rookie of the year nomination list, according to Tripped Media.