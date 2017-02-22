The annual Gaon Chart K-Pop Award show honoured the best of 2016's K-pop industry on Wednesday night with EXO boys taking home four major trophies.

This year, boy bands dominated the award show in album sales category, while the girl groups dominated in the digital music category. EXO, BTS and GOT7 swept awards in the Artist of the Year- Album category, BLACKPINK, SISTAR, TWICE and other girl band groups took home awards in the Artist of the Year – Song category.

EXO, BTS and SISTAR also took home the major award – Best Album of the Year. Check out the complete winners' list below:

Artist of the Year (Album – Quarterly)

First Quarter: GOT7

Second Quarter: EXO

Third Quarter: EXO

Fourth Quarter: BTS

Artist of the Year (Song – Monthly)

January: GFRIEND

February: MAMAMOO

March: Jang Bum Joon

April: TWICE

May: Urban Zakapa

June: SISTAR

July: Wonder Girls

August: BLACKPINK

September: Lim Chang Jung

October: TWICE

November: BLACKPINK

December: BIGBANG

Rookie of the Year – Album: NCT 127

Rookie of the Year – Song: BLACKPINK

Style of the Year – Choreography: Son Seung Deuk (BTS)

Style of the Year – Stylist: Choi Hui Seon (TWICE)

Discovery of the Year – R&B: Dean

Discovery of the Year – Hip hop: BewhY

Discovery of the Year – Indie: Bolbbalgan Sachoongi

Discovery of the Year – Ballad: Han Dong Geun

V LIVE Global Popularity: BTS

Song of the Year – International Pop: Maroon 5

International Rising Star of the Year: Charlie Puth

Popular Singer of the year: MC the Max

Long-Run Song of the Year: MC the Max

Producer of the Year: Bang Shi Hyuk

K-pop Contribution of the Year: SECHSKIES

Song Writer of the Year: Jo Yoon Kyung (EXO)

Composer of the Year: Black Eyed Pilseung

World Hallyu Star: SHINee

Hot Performance of the Year: INFINITE, SEVENTEEN

Artist of Fan Choice – Individual: Sehun (EXO)

Artist of Fan Choice – Group: EXO

Performer of the Year – Chorus: Kim Ryeong

Performer of the Year – Musical Instrument: Lee Seong Yeol, Choi Tae Wan