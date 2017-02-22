The annual Gaon Chart K-Pop Award show honoured the best of 2016's K-pop industry on Wednesday night with EXO boys taking home four major trophies.
This year, boy bands dominated the award show in album sales category, while the girl groups dominated in the digital music category. EXO, BTS and GOT7 swept awards in the Artist of the Year- Album category, BLACKPINK, SISTAR, TWICE and other girl band groups took home awards in the Artist of the Year – Song category.
EXO, BTS and SISTAR also took home the major award – Best Album of the Year. Check out the complete winners' list below:
Artist of the Year (Album – Quarterly)
First Quarter: GOT7
Second Quarter: EXO
Third Quarter: EXO
Fourth Quarter: BTS
Artist of the Year (Song – Monthly)
January: GFRIEND
February: MAMAMOO
March: Jang Bum Joon
April: TWICE
May: Urban Zakapa
June: SISTAR
July: Wonder Girls
August: BLACKPINK
September: Lim Chang Jung
October: TWICE
November: BLACKPINK
December: BIGBANG
Rookie of the Year – Album: NCT 127
Rookie of the Year – Song: BLACKPINK
Style of the Year – Choreography: Son Seung Deuk (BTS)
Style of the Year – Stylist: Choi Hui Seon (TWICE)
Discovery of the Year – R&B: Dean
Discovery of the Year – Hip hop: BewhY
Discovery of the Year – Indie: Bolbbalgan Sachoongi
Discovery of the Year – Ballad: Han Dong Geun
V LIVE Global Popularity: BTS
Song of the Year – International Pop: Maroon 5
International Rising Star of the Year: Charlie Puth
Popular Singer of the year: MC the Max
Long-Run Song of the Year: MC the Max
Producer of the Year: Bang Shi Hyuk
K-pop Contribution of the Year: SECHSKIES
Song Writer of the Year: Jo Yoon Kyung (EXO)
Composer of the Year: Black Eyed Pilseung
World Hallyu Star: SHINee
Hot Performance of the Year: INFINITE, SEVENTEEN
Artist of Fan Choice – Individual: Sehun (EXO)
Artist of Fan Choice – Group: EXO
Performer of the Year – Chorus: Kim Ryeong
Performer of the Year – Musical Instrument: Lee Seong Yeol, Choi Tae Wan