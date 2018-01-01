Ganesh and Rashmika's Chamak has got a good start at the box office. The Kannada film, which released in over 200 screens on Friday, December 29, has performed well in the three-day first weekend.

"Chamak has overcome the initial mixed reviews and the movie has registered an average of 70-80 occupancy in A and B centres. Notably, theatres witnessed packed houses which are known for predominantly screening non-Kannada films," a source close to the Chamak team told International Business Times.

According to some sources, the collections in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivvamogga, Haasan and Mandya are fantastic, while the film has made decent collections in the C centres.

On the first day, Chamak grossed Rs 1.4 crore in Karnataka. The collections saw a minor dip on its second day as it earned Rs 1.27 crore. The Ganesh-starrer came out with flying colours on Sunday as it raked in Rs 1.63 crore to take its three-day total tally to Rs 3.90 crore.

The distributors' share is estimated to be around Rs 2.2 crore. "Taking people's response from online ticket booking website into the consideration, the collections are expected to be stable on Monday due to the New Year holiday in Bengaluru for IT class. The film would collect around Rs 10 crore with distributors' share of 4.5-5 crore in the first week," trade experts say.

The film is written and directed by Suni and produced by TR Chandrashekhar. Many celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna's beau Rakshit Shetty have spoken positively about the flick, and the good word of mouth is expected to boost the collections further.