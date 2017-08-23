Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in southern India, is set to be celebrated on August 25, Friday. Celebrated with much fervour, the festival marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

Also read: Here are some easy and delicious Modak recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 [VIDEOS]

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival, which comes to a close (mostly) with a colourful visarjan, this is when devotees immerse the beautifully created Ganesha idols in water.

The traditions vary from state to state, what remains unchanged is the Ganpati dance, which is mostly about breaking into an impromptu jig.

And Bollywood has always had the knack of adding more zing to this festival – there's a song for every occasion. One may find many songs in the Hindi films that have been dedicated to the god of wisdom and learning, Lord Ganesh.

Along with chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, add some zing to your routine with these top Bollywood songs you can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with:

Bhoomi, Judwaa 2

There are two upcoming Ganpati songs from Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi and Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. While you can figure out the track in Judwaa 2 trailer, Sanjay Dutt himself crooned the Ganpati song in Bhoomi.

Ganesh Aarti in Sarkar 3

Everyone is aware of the Ganesh shlok - Vakratunda Mahakaya – and must have listened to it millions of times. Now, let's hear the latest version in Amitabh Bachchan's voice. He sang the Ganesh aarti in his movie, Sarkar 3.

Gajanana in Bajirao Mastani

The epic period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani, has a Ganpati song – Gajanana. The video will give you goosebumps, so will the composition of the song.

Hey Ganaraya in ABCD 2

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's ABCD 2 also has a Ganpati song, titled Hey Ganaraya. The star cast performs the song on stage in the movie and it will leave you speechless.

Deva Shree Ganesha in Agneepath

The chant towards the end of this Agneepath song will make you want to soak in all the goodness that the festive season has to offer. It's completely in keeping with Ganesh Chaturthi.