The penultimate season of Game of Thrones has seen innumerable long-awaited reunions, some unlikely pairings and lots of Dragonfire. Adding to that, there are a zillion fan theories making rounds on the internet.

Thanks to all the weird fan theories, now we know who is the mother of Gendry. Although there is a high possibility of this Reddit theory not being true.

But what's the fan theory saying?

The theory is a bit unbelievable but compelling. It says that Cersei Lannister is the mother of Gendry. In the first season of the HBO drama, Cersei tells Catelyn Stark that she lost the baby with Robert. As a Redditor noted further that "She tells her he was black-haired. Afterwards, in the fourth episode, Ned find out that Jon Arryn talked to Gendry before he died about his mother. Gendry says his mother was blond."

If this turns out to be true, then Gendry will no more be a bastard. Cersei might have faked her son's death to Robert and Catelyn and sent him away somewhere else so that her and Jaime's first child (Joffrey) can sit on the Iron Throne instead of Robert's child.

But George R.R. Martin's books say something different as a few Redditors pointed out that Cersei never had a child with her husband Robert Baratheon. To know more, GoT fans might have to wait till season 8 of Game of Thrones.

