As Game of Thrones is inching towards its premiere for season 7, the casting director of the popular HBO series had made a revelation which will make your jaw drop. You will never believe that this Oscar-winning actor could not get through the audition.

As Vanity Fair reports, GoT casting director Nina Gold admitted how she regrets letting the star slip through her fingers. The Hollywood actor who plays a pivotal role in Marvel's Luke Cage series and Moonlight movie (for which he grabbed the Academy Award) auditioned for the role of Qarth king Xaro Xhoan Daxos in Game of Thrones.

Yes, we are talking about actor Mahershala Ali here who could not get the role of King of Qarth and it passed in favour of actor Nonso Anozie. The 43-year-old Moonlight star earlier confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the GoT audition was "one of the worst" in his acting career.

Speaking of Mahershala Ali, who is one of the most demanding actors in Hollywood right now, Nina told Vanity Fair, "Wow, how could I have ever turned down Mahershala Ali?" Despite regretting, she spoke highly of actor Nonso as she mentioned that he was "bloody great" in that role.

On the other hand, HBO released some photos from Game of Thrones season 7 ahead of its Sunday premiere. These photos include Lady Lyanna Mormont, Daenerys with Grey Worm, Cersei Lannister in Westeros, Brienne of Tarth sword fighting with Podrick at Winterfell.

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones, which consists of seven episodes, returns to HBO on this Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET. In India, it will be aired on Star World on July 18 at 11 pm. The show will also be available on Hotstar (India) just minutes after America. GoT fans can watch it on July 17 at 7.30 am.

Watch the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer here.