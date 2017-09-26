As Game of Thrones eighth and final season is underway, there are several rumblings in the air about the much-touted HBO show. But, more than anything, the news which is breaking the internet now is this: GoT stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged.

Not only that, the former co-stars, who met on the set of the hit fantasy drama, are set to tie the knot soon. The couple has been dating since 2012.

Harrington plays the character of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones while Rose Leslie portrayed Wildling Ygritte in the second season.

"They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged," a source said.

"Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

The insider further added, "After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step."

After keeping their romance under wraps for four years, the couple appeared in public together last year and they also reportedly moved into a £1.75million mansion in East Anglia in January 2017.

In the interview with L'Uomo Vogue last year, Harrington explained how he fell for Rose Leslie during the shooting of fantasy epic: "The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season... because the country is beautiful, the light of the North magic, and why it was there that I fell in love.

"If you are attracted to a person and in fiction is your love interest, it becomes easy to fall in love..."