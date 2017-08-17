'Direwolves' have become quite popular because of HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones. And die-hard GoT fans have been crazy about the Stark clan's direwolves and started buying Huskies which resemble the extinct carnivore. But many of them are abandoning the dogs after some time as they are unable to look after them.

The number of abandoned Huskies were around 10 when Game of Thrones first season aired. According to the charity Blue Cross, at least 81 Huskies were abandoned last year.

Game of Throne star Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have been urging every Game of Thrones fan to stop buying Huskies.

In a statement released by PETA, Dinklage was quoted saying, "Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs."

Huskies who have an uncanny resemblance with direwolves need a lifelong care, as well as exercise and grooming. Thus, Dinklage is requesting all the pet owners not to bring huskies home if they cannot take responsibility for them lifelong.

"Please, please, if you're going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you're prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, always, adopt from a shelter," he further said.

This is not the first time that a particular TV show or movie spurred interest amongst the pet owners to follow the trends. PETA noted that Hollywood movies such as 101 Dalmatians, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Legally Blonde and Men in Black also caused sudden spikes in the sales of the featured dog breeds such as Dalmatians and Chihuahuas in the respective years.