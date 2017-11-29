Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones' eighth and final season is expected to return on television in 2019. And, currently, the filming of the season is underway.

Liam Cunningham, who plays the character of Ser Davos Seaworth in the popular HBO series, recently confessed that he has been agitated by the idea of Arya Stark (Maisie William) being a role model for the women.

During an interaction with a Rolling Stone Fan Exploder Theory video, the 56-year-old actor explained, "Let me throw something out here people. There's a lot of young ladies I speak to and I go, 'what do you think of the ladies' they go 'oh Arya, Maisie Williams character, she's such a great role model.' "

And I go, okay let me stop you there. She's a serial killer. And a lot of young ladies are using her as a role model...in five, 10 years time, let's not examine where that might go."

Well, that's indeed a good point anyway.

The youngest Stark sister killed the entire Frey family in the last season to take revenge of her brother and mother's murder at the Red Wedding. She also executed Littlefinger as well at the end of the seventh season.

However, Cunningham also claimed that the HBO bosses have not yet sent him the scripts because this time everything is under tight security due to the online leak of the episodes and scripts.

In the meantime, other lead actors including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke have already received the scripts for Season 8.

"Okay, here's the real deal on this puppy. As we speak, at this moment in time, the bastards at HBO have not sent me the scripts for the final season. They promised me the scripts this week, but they haven't sent them," he added.