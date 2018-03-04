Fans are still a year away from the eighth and the final season of Game of Thrones, but that isn't stopping fans from guessing what's going to happen in the upcoming season. Recently, the fans believe that they might have found out a brand new casting for the final season of the hit HBO series, and happens to be a famous former child star.

Dylan Sprouse, the actor best known for his role in Disney Channel series -- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody posted a photo that sent all Game of Thrones fans into an absolute frenzy.

In the image posted by the 25-year-old on Instagram, he can be seen sitting with his blonde hair drawn into a low ponytail and is wearing a suit of armor and red cape.

The image he captioned as "Heroic Noises" made the fans crazy and even guessed that he might be heading to play a crucial role in the upcoming season of the fantasy epic. Some even went on to guess that he might be playing the role of Jon Snow's father -- Rhaegar Targaryen.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo. "If this is GOT I will die," one stated. Another said: "Newest member of got?"

Another said: "Secretly hoping that he'll portray Rhaegar." Other fans also speculated the same and commented: "Rhaegar, is that you??" Another asked: "Young Targaryen king?" Another one stated: "GOT vibes!!! U look like Raeghar Targaryen" Another referred him as: "Jon Snow's dad."

Some fans couldn't hold the excitement, one exclaimed: "OMG DYLAN SPROUSE IS IN NEW GAME OF THRONES."

Some, however, claimed that it's not possible as the armor is not of the same style as it's used in of series, and neither the set looks familiar.

According to Daily Express: One individual commented: "Game of Thrones getting mainstream." Dylan replied: "Like GoT isn't mainstream," but, neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in it.

We are not sure if Dylan will at all play the character of Rhaegar Targaryen or any other character in the popular series or not. However, Rhaegar will be referred a lot in the final season as the previous season revealed that Jon Snow's (played by Kit Harington) biological parents are Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar.