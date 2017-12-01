Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa has recently visited the sets of the HBO drama's eighth season in Belfast and he also reunited with the cast and creators of the series.

And, fans got quickly convinced that the Khal Drogo actor will return for the final season while he was in the United Kingdom to promote the DC movie Justice League.

Momoa recently refuted all the rumours about reprising his popular character in the series during an interview with Entertainment Weekly although the Aquaman actor dropped some hints about the upcoming season.

"Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be..." Momoa told EW.

"It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV. It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, 'Damn, I didn't want to know that!"

While fans are going crazy assuming the much-anticipated comeback of the beloved Dothraki leader who perished at the end of the first season, the actor explained, "I just showed up to see [producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set."

He further added, "I haven't been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up make headlines going, 'Drogo's back!' and I'm like, 'He's dead! He can't come back, it wouldn't work.' "

But even if he firmly denies the speculations, fans won't believe this because they already have learnt a lesson from the previous season when Kit Harington also strongly refused all the possibilities about Jon Snow's comeback from the dead.

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season will return to the small screen sometimes in 2019.