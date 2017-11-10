Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has dropped a subtle hint that his character may return in the final season of the HBO show.

Momoa, who played the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, recently took to Instagram to tease his character's return which sent his fans into a frenzy.

According to his Insta post, fans are assuming that the GoT star could make a sensational comeback in the series. Momoa's character was killed in the Season 1 after he got poisoned from a wound.

Momoa, whose upcoming movie Justice League will hit the theatre on November 17, captioned the photos: "Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart from this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju you are a f*g legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one I saw I know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo."

He posted a series of pictures while posing with actors Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane), and creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss.

One of the users commented on Momoa's photo: "I bet he is gonna be in new season for a flashback or something and that is why he is there."

Previously, he reunited with his on-screen wife Daenerys aka Emilia Clarke. And, both the stars took to social media to post pictures of their much-awaited reunion.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to return to the television in 2019.