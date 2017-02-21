Despite Game of Thrones producers trying their best to keep spoilers from leaking, a number of key plots details have already made their way online, and recently, GoT actor Liam Cunningham too spilled the beans on a major development that will happen before the fantasy drama ends.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will feature a huge White Walkers battle before it wraps up, Cunningham, the actor who plays Ser Davos, recently revealed during an interview with an Irish newspaper.

Cunningham revealed to Irish newspaper RTE that viewers will see people from different parts of Westeros coming together to defeat a common enemy -- the White Walkers. "For all these seasons, disparate stories come from disparate ends of Westeros, it has been – and it's been signalled from the end of last season – that there's a lot of people and situations going to be coming together. It was kind of interesting to meet some people who I normally only meet on a red carpet. Who that is and when that happens remains to be seen."

The cast of the show are really excited for the last two seasons, and Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya Stark, said it surely felt like the beginning of the end about the season.

"It's just kind of tumbling now," she told The Independent. "We've come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends."

Game of Thrones Season 7 will return to HBO this summer. The upcoming season will consist of just seven episodes, and spoilers indicate that it will see Daenerys and Jon Snow forming an alliance to take down Cersei.