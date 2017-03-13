Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which will return to HBO on July 16, will feature a guest appearance by singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran, by the way, is Maisie Williams's (Arya Stark) favourite singer.

Sadly, nothing is currently known about Sheeran's role in GoT Season 7. But here's what one Redditor feels Sheeran's role will be: "Pretty sure he's part of the Winterfell story line, not a major role, not necessarily a minor one, it was filmed in autumn. He couldn't have been a white walker because he was doing promo work for his new album divide while they were filming the major white walker bits in Iceland."

The news of Sheeran's inclusion in the penultimate season of the fantasy drama was revealed by Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D B Weiss at a panel at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

The panel was moderated by Williams as well as her on-screen sister Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark.

At one point, an audience member asked Turner about her blonde hair (Sansa has red locks) and Williams shocked everyone claiming that her on-screen sister was dead on the show. Following a few seconds of awkward silence, Benioff revealed that the actress was joking.

During the panel, it was also revealed that Season 8 will be shorter than previous seasons with just six episodes.

And if HBO has plans for a spin-off, or a prequel, then Benioff and Weiss will not be a part of the project.

"I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in."