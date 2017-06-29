More spoilers have been dribbling everywhere as the popular HBO series Game of Thrones inching towards its season 7 premiere. And, some of the fan theories are turning out to be true and so does this Arya Stark fan theory.

GoT fans have been wondering about one question for a long time —Did Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger recognise Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in season 2? Well, actor Aidan Gillen (who portrays Littlefinger) confirmed the theory in a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers: Here's everything we know about the upcoming battle

If you have completely forgotten about it, then try remembering the scene where Petyr Baelish came to meet Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and meanwhile Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was working for him in disguise as a servant. Thereafter, a little nervous Arya spilt some wine and Littlefinger stared at her curiously.

Hence, here comes the much-anticipated question — did Littlefinger recognise Ned Stark's youngest daughter or not as he had met her once in season one? Well, it seems Gillen has an answer for all the curious fans.

"It was unclear if he recognised her or not, but I have my own thoughts on that. Yes, I did recognise her — I just didn't say anything or do anything about it," Gillen told EW.

But he did not explain much about it as to why he did not reveal Arya's identity to the Lannisters. Perhaps he thought that there might be a possibility of Arya killing Tywin Lannister. Or, he would have thought that exposing Arya's identity to the Lannisters might land him in trouble with Sansa (he had his eyes on her since then!).

In regards to his game plan in the upcoming season of the HBO fantasy drama, Gillen's Baelish is aiming for winning the Iron Throne with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as his queen. Gillen told EW, "I finished last season on a promising note by laying my cards on the table — at least to Sansa. I was [sowing seeds of doubt about Jon Snow] throughout my appearances in season 6, and, yeah, that will continue. It's pretty obvious what my game is there."

He added: "We're playing out that final exchange in the Great Hall in Winterfell. But the same time my character is becoming quite aware that Sansa is becoming as bright as me and just as wary of my manipulations of her."

Hinting at his ongoing relationship with Arya Stark's elder sister, he further explained, "They're onto each other. They use each other. They enjoy each other. And they keep a lot from each other. There are all kinds of mixed things going on with Littlefinger and his relationship with Sansa, so watching her grow in stature is quite enjoyable."

On being asked whether he is confident about his character's game plan in the forthcoming season of GoT, Gillen responded, saying: "With carefully laid plans there's always a bit of risk involved," he says. "He puts himself in a situation that could backfire on him. But I think he likes that. His plans are never fail safe. But he puts himself on the line like a good gambler."

Watch the trailer here.

In another interview with Rolling Stone, Emilia Clarke dropped major hints about her character. Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen will survive till the final season as she confirmed that she will certainly star in season 8.

"I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else,' she said. "But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones will return to HBO on July 16 at 9 pm ET. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.