After Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy), another major character has confirmed his fate in the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones season 7. Iain Glen, who plays the character of Ser Jorah Mormont, has hinted that he might survive this season.

Last, we saw is Ser Jorah contracting greyscale, a disease that can leave flesh stiff and dead, in the sixth season and the Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) sending her advisor to find the cure for his disease.

So talking about his fate in Game of Thrones season 7, he told Stuff: "I've always enjoyed playing Jorah. It's been a role that's been good to me so far."

"There's quite a high death count in Game Of Thrones and they don't blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I'm doing OK," he added.

Earlier, Harington in a statement confirmed that he finished shooting for season 7 and now he is waiting for the script of Game of Thrones season 8. "Just finished season seven and I am already counting down the days until I get the season eight scripts. Everyone's been wondering how it's going to end, and what's going to happen right from the get-go, and theorising about it," he said.

"I sort of know where he is now. Next season will be next season, he might go through a big change, I don't know."

Asbæk or Euron Greyjoy of GoT also hinted that he may be a part of season 8. "I may be going to do some more 'Game of Thrones,'" he said in an interview with Miami.com, hinting at Euron making it to season 8.