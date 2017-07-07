At the end of Game of Thrones season 6, we have witnessed that how brutally Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) set her enemies ablaze along with thousands of innocent people. But such vengeful acts affected her son Tommen Baratheon so hard that he committed suicide.

Also read: Confirmed: Game of Thrones season 7 will see Arya Stark reuniting with someone special

Thereafter, Cersei was proclaimed First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms. Such unexpected twists and turns left all the fans devastated.

However, now Cersei has nothing to lose as all of her children are dead. But die-hard fans are expecting that Cersei is unlikely to be alive in the upcoming season.

Queen Cersei can easily be called the Mad Queen because like the Mad King Aerys Targaryen Cersei also loves to burn people alive. By burning High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) alive, Cersei proved that she would not care to destroy anyone standing in her path.

Here are a few characters who might be the next victim of Cersei's wildfire.

Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark

While Tyrion is about to meet his 'sweet sister', fans have been wondering what could the situation be like at that moment. As Cersei thinks Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are responsible for King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson)'s death, they could be the next victim of her act of vengeance.

Daenerys Targaryen

As Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is sailing to conquer the King's Landing, henceforth Queen Cersei might use her wildfire formula to save the iron throne from the Mother of Dragons.

Yara Greyjoy

Theon Greyjoy's sister Yara Greyjoy has joined the force to claim the throne of the Kingdom of the Iron Islands as an ally of Daenerys Targaryen.

Olenna Tyrell

After Margaery Tyrell, her grandmother Olenna Tyrell is one of the biggest enemies for Queen Cersei. So, she is likely to be the next target of the Mad Queen.

Ellaria Sand

Ellaria (portrayed by Indira Varma), the paramour of Prince Oberyn Martell poisoned and killed Cersei's one and only daughter, Myrcella. Now it is time to see that how Cersei takes revenge on her.

The penultimate seventh series of HBO's Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16 at 9 pm ET. And, in India, it will return on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.