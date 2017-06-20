If you thought Cersei Lannister and the White Walkers were the only evil characters left on Game of Thrones, then think again. Pilou Asbæk's character Euron Greyjoy will give them a run for their money.

Asbæk recently revealed that former villains such as Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton will pale in comparison to what Euron Greyjoy has in store for his enemies in the upcoming season.

He told Empire magazine: "The psychos I've encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I've done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: 'This scene I want to be charming.' 'This scene I wanna be a molester.' 'This scene I wanna kill someone.'"

"After this season, Ramsay's gonna look like a little kid," the actor said.

Asbæk was introduced in season six of Game of Thrones, and he swiftly claimed the Salt Throne by killing off his brother Balon. So, what will he be up to in season 7?

According to Winter is Coming, a dedicated Game of Thrones site, it's quite possible that Euron may take control of one of Daenery's dragons and use the majestic creature to light up Theon and Yara's fleet.

In George RR Martin's Song of Ice and Fire books, the website pointed out, Euron is in possession of a horn called Dragonbinder, which is rumoured to have the power to control dragons. The Dragonbinder is an artefact that Euron came into possession while exploring the ruins of Valyria and it is said to be covered in Valyrian glyphs.

Although the Dragonbinder is yet to be shown in the series, it is a safe bet that Euron is in possession of the artefact.

Will he use it to gain control of Daenerys' dragons? We will have to wait till Game of Thrones season 7 to find out what Euron has in store for his niece and nephew and their allies.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO on July 16. In India, the new episodes will be aired on Star World.

