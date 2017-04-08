Game of Thrones Season 7 will feature singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, show-runners David Benioff and DB Weiss had revealed last month. The details about his character are yet to be revealed, but Sheeran believes that he will survive Season 7.

"I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it, I don't die," he was quoted as saying by Watchers on the Wall, a trusted Game of Thrones spoiler forum.

The musician also said that it is a small role, and that he's "only in it for like five minutes." He finished filming last November and actress Maisie Williams was involved in it.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is expected to feature the highly anticipated reunion of the surviving Stark children. Speaking with ITV's This Morning earlier this year, Williams, who plays Arya Stark, said: "This year it really kind of heats up. Particularly for Arya, there's some really high points… there's some really low points, too."

The previous season saw Arya returning to Westeros and taking down Walder Frey. Interestingly, the character is expected to return in Season 7.

According to Watchers on the Wall, actor David Bradley's online resume lists Game of Thrones Season 7 on his credits, hinting that he'll return in some capacity.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.