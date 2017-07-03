The Season 6 finale of Game of Thrones seemed to confirm the popular R+L=J theory, which states that Jon Snow is the son of Ned Stark's sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. This was revealed through a flashback scene where Bran Stark travels back in time to witness Jon's birth at the Tower of Joy.

Kit Harington's character is yet to learn the truth about his parentage, but this will probably change when he meets Daenerys' dragons.

During the "We the North: The Starks of Winterfell" panel of Con of Thrones, a Game of Thrones fan convention, YouTube personality Rawrist said that chances are Daenerys' dragons will recognise Jon, as he has the Targaryen blood in him.

"How cool would that be for the dragons to recognize [Jon]," asked Rawrist, according to reports. "He's a dragon seed at the very least — he has Targaryen blood in him. If he went to the dragons and one of the dragons came to him — especially [Rhaegal], the one named after his biological dad — and the dragon recognizes him and bows its head and lets him get on it..."

For this to happen, Jon Snow will have to travel south and meet Daenerys, a story arc that fans are excited about.

The cast of Game of Thrones has begun promotional activities ahead of the Season 7 premiere, and Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark, recently opened up to The Sunday Times on how the show taught her about sex.

"The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating!'" the magazine quoted the 21-year-old as saying. "I guess that was my sex education."

"Sexual assault wasn't something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing," she said about her character being sexually assaulted by her husband. "Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television."

Although at first, she felt that "maybe we shouldn't have put that on screen at all," she changed her opinion as she felt violent depiction could raise awareness regarding sexual assault issues.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 pm ET on HBO.