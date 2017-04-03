Game of Thrones Season 7 is currently in the post-production stage, and spoilers are hard to come by. But actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, recently hinted at his character surviving the upcoming season.

Also read: Naya Rivera responds to David Spade romance rumours after photos of their PDA-packed date go viral

Euron is going to cause a lot of trouble in Season 7, and when asked how much hell would Euron raise in the upcoming instalment, Asbæk told MTV News that it's enough to "get satisfied — good satisfied."

Sadly, this doesn't bode well for his niece and nephew, Yara and Theon Greyjoy, who succeeded in enlisting Daenerys' help to defeat Euron.

Asbæk refused to reveal much about the plot for Season 7, saying he is against spoiling the viewing experience for hardcore fans. He started developing an aversion to spoilers as a kid when someone spoiled the ending of The Sixth Sense for him.

The actor said: "I went to the cinema when I was a kid, and in Denmark, the transit between exiting and entering the cinema is very short, so when people are exiting, you come in to see the film again… It was The Sixth Sense, and this guy was coming out, and he said, 'I can't believe Bruce Willis was dead!' Ever since then, I was like, 'I'm never, ever, ever going to spoil anything for anyone else."

When Miami.com asked the actor about his future plans, the actor hinted that he may be a part of Game of Thrones Season 8. "I may be going to do some more 'Game of Thrones,'" he said, hinting at Euron making it alive to the next season.

As for the deaths in Season 7, quite a number of characters are on the chopping block. It's certain that Cersei will die before the show ends, as her death was prophesied by Maggy the Frog. It is believed that Cersei will be killed by one of her brothers.

Also on the hit list is Littlefinger and speculations are rife that Sansa will be the one to take him down. But will it happen in Season 7?

Tune into HBO on July 16 to find out what's in store for all your favourite characters. In India, Game of Thrones will be aired on Hotstar as well as on Star World Premiere HD.