On the latest episode of HBO's Game of Thrones (The Queen's Justice), we have seen the long-awaited meeting between the two iconic characters of the fantasy drama, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. While the first interaction between them was extremely icy, then fans have been eager to see what exactly is in the offing for the series' two most significant characters.

Yes, Dany is Jon Snow's aunt as HBO confirmed the theory of 'R+L= J' at the end of season 6, the romantic relationship between them might sound a little icky. But every sort of incest is possible in the world of Game of Thrones.

Also, Jon Snow is the most eligible bachelor and Daenerys Targaryen the most eligible bachelorette in the series right now and they share similar kind of back stories. For instances, Jon Snow lost his one and only love Ygritte in the battle between Wildlings and Northerners and so did Daenerys. She lost her husband Khal Drogo as a witch used some blood magic on Drogo.

Both of them took revenge on the murderers; while Jon hanged Olly till death, Daenerys burned the witch alive.

Both the characters were resurrected from death and resulting in them being worshipped as gods. More than that, Jon Snow and the mother of Dragons are eligible to be the legendary hero Azor Ahai as Melisandre proclaimed that one of them could be the 'Prince Who Was Promised'. Thus, both Jon and Dany have roles to play.

But above everything, if Jon is the representative of ice and Daenerys is of fire, then eventually it justifies the title of George R.R. Martin's epic novel A Song of Ice and Fire, on which Game of Thrones is based. Melisandre aka The Red Woman also hinted at the theory saying, "I have joined ice and fire" in the third instalment of seventh series, The Queen's Justice.

But there is a possibility of Melisandre being wrong as she had done the same mistake earlier. Being said that, Jon Snow could be the representative of both the ice and fire and he is said to be the son of Rhaeger Targaryen (Fire) and Lyanna Stark (Ice).

Hence, the rumoured romance between these two characters will certainly blow the mind of the viewers. While the HBO series is notorious for not giving a happy ending, our wish to see Jon and Dany as the king and queen of the Westeros might not turn out to be true as well.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 titled The Spoils of War will be aired on August 6 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 7) at 7.30 am IST and on Star World on Tuesday night. Apart from that, fans can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview clip for episode 4 titled The Spoils of War here.