HBO released a teaser for Season 7 of its highly successful fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, in the wee hours of Friday morning, and it has created quite a buzz, despite the teaser revealing nothing much about what's in store in the upcoming instalment.

Also read: Little Mix sets hearts racing as they get wet and wild in No More Sad Songs video

The clip is less than two minutes long and it just features Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, as they take a long walk to their respective thrones.

Jon Snow is seen walking through the corridors of Winterfell to take his place as the King of the North, while Cersei walks towards the Iron Throne.

Daenerys is also seen sitting on a throne that's made up of rocks, and fans of George R R Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, the source material for the HBO series, believe it is the Dragonstone throne room.

If it is indeed the Dragonstone throne room, then there is a high possibility that some of the spoilers that leaked during the filming of Game of Thrones season 7 could turn out to be true. For instance, photos that leaked from the filming location supposedly showed Jon Snow meeting up with Daenerys in a rocky location that housed her dragons.

However, there were some who said the photos were staged so as to throw people off from finding out the actual plot.

Something else that was alluded to in the short teaser was the arrival of winter, and it's safe to assume that the White Walkers aren't far behind. But is Cersei equipped to handle the situation? Will Jon Snow, Cersei and Daenerys form an alliance to take down the bigger threat posed by the White Walkers?

Tune in to HBO on July 16 to find out what's in store for these three key characters.