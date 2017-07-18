GoT fans, who have already watched Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, must have felt nauseated during the gross poop scene featuring Samwell Tarly in Citadel.

The scene is so obnoxious that it can make anyone sick!

How can it be so gross?

Actor John Bradley who portrays Samwell Tarly in the popular HBO drama opened up about the exceptional experience in his acting career to the Hollywood Reporter.

GoT's Sam, who is on the verge of becoming a Maester, is under training in Citadel. Aside from his training, Sam is in charge of cleaning the bedpans in the Citadel Infirmary along with the food vessels of ailing people.

While talking to THR, the actor quipped saying that he skipped the 2016 Emmys to shoot for the scene. "For the first time in my career on the show, I was completely alone. It was weird to be working so closely with the director and shooting that sequence in these five-second bursts," he said.

"It was kind of strange, just making sure you got those tiny little microscopic five second moments in the can, and then hand it over to the editors to stitch it into the montage that it became."

He also added, "It was quite a long time shooting it. It was shot over a period of about five full days. We're talking about 50 or 60 hours of shooting all of that. It was quite an experience, really."

But how did they portray the 'human waste' in the scene? Was the poop real?

Replying to that, the English actor told THR, "We didn't use real human waste. It was one step down on the unpleasantness scale."

"We used wet fruit cake, for all of the... I don't know how you say it politely. (Laughs.) That was wet fruit cake. It smelled fine, but shooting under lights for 13 hours or so, it can get a little nasty."

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 titled Stormborn will be aired July 23 on HBO at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 24) at 7.30 am IST.

