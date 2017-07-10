Game of Thrones Season 7 is the beginning of the end of the HBO fantasy drama based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, which has since become a global phenomenon.

Season 7 will consist of just seven episodes, but viewers will see drastic developments in the storyline of several key characters. For Cersei, who has now claimed the Iron Throne as her own, it will be the threat from Mother of Dragons Daenerys, who considers herself the rightful heir.

It is going to be a tough journey for Cersei, as she is dealing with the loss of her three children, and chances are she might be betrayed by her brother and lover Jaime as well.

But someone who keeps to win over Cersei is Euron Greyjoy, who stole the Salt Throne from his brother. is at least going to give a Cersei courtship a shot.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, revealed that Cersei might be a good match for his character.

"For Euron, the question is, 'Who gives me the best odds?' Is it the dragon mother? No. Is it with Cersei? I think it is," he told the media outlet. "Dany is still trying to be a good, decent, honest person. Cersei sold her soul many years ago. Maybe that's why Euron likes the idea of her."

He added that Season 7 will feature a "more charming" Euron than the one we saw in the previous season.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will return to HBO on July 16.

