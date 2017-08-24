After much anticipation, Game Of Thrones season 7 has finally come to an end as the season finale is set to air this Sunday, August 27. Prior to that, the photos for the episode 7 titled The Dragon and the Wolf have been unveiled by HBO.

The photos of the season finale include almost every major character in the series, right from Bran Stark to Cersei Lannister to Theon Greyjoy as well. Earlier, HBO also revealed the specific run time for the episode — 79 minutes 43 seconds. The season finale is going to be the longest ever episode of the entire series.

In the photos, we can see Cersei and Jaime are busy in some deep conversation, Jaime and Bronn seem to discuss some significant strategy. On the flip side, Arya and Sansa's relationship is getting a bit frosty in the Winterfell. But the photos tease that Bran is back again and he might resolve all the matters between the Stark sisters.

While the photos tease all the main characters of the series except the mother of Dragon, fans must be wondering where is Daenerys. Even the season 7 episode 7 trailer was unveiled a few days ago. And, that also has not given any glimpse of the mother of Dragon.

Watch the trailer here.

It is confirmed that Daenerys will feature in the upcoming episode. So what could be the reason for her sudden disappearance? Perhaps she will make a grand entry in the King's Landing riding on her dragon, Drogon.

The reason could be anything. To know more, you have to catch up with the last episode of season 7 this Sunday night.

Till then, take a look at the photos below.

Game of Thrones season 7 finale will be aired on August 27 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 28) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 29) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu and Sling TV live online.