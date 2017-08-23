Ahead of the season finale of Game of Thrones seventh series, HBO unveiled the title of the episode along with the exact runtime. The broadcaster confirmed the final instalment of season 7 is titled as The Dragon and the Wolf and it will run for 79 minutes and 43 seconds (not 80 minutes!).

GoT viewers are apparently upset because of such a super-short season (only seven episodes) of their favourite drama. But, more than that, everyone has suddenly started analysing the mysterious title of the season 7 finale.

The five words 'The Dragon and the Wolf' hints at the two most pivotal characters of the show— Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. While Snow's parentage is yet to be confirmed in the show, season 6 finale confirmed that Ned Stark's sister Lyanna Stark is Jon Snow's mother.

Given that, it is high time to reveal Jon Snow's real identity — he is the secret son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Hence he is the legitimate heir of the Iron Throne.

Talking about the title, there are a lot of implications of the finale episode. Among them, two theories stand out from the rest. One is the relationship between King in the North (the Wolf or House Stark) and the Dragon Queen (Dragon or House Targaryen). Another prominent theory is Jon Snow is being the son of ice and fire aka dragon (Rhearger Targaryen) and the wolf (Lyanna Stark).

Anyway, no matter how it turns out to be, the secret about Jon Snow being a Targaryen is surely going to tremble Dany unlike anything as she is Jon's aunt, which is really complicated looking at the growing romantic relationship between them.

Teasing the episode title, director Alan Taylor recalled working with the author George R.R. Martin (author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels on which GoT is based) closely back in first season and how he revealed the most significant detail of the show at that time.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor said, "He (Martin) was quite open about what his plans were, in a way we certainly haven't been since, since the show has become a big deal and has to be kept secret.

Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 7 below.

"But even then, in that first season, when there were 100 characters and we were finding out who was important and who was going to last, and no one knew if Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was going to wind up being king or something — even then, he said very early on that this was going to be about Dany (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington)."

He further added, "It was a revelation to hear so early on, because they were secondary characters, or at least they were characters among many other characters, and it wasn't clear yet where the story was going to head. From the beginning, he knew this relationship was going to be the focus."

Game of Thrones season 7 finale will be aired on August 27 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 28) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 29) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu and Sling TV live online.