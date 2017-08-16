WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILER FROM THE NEXT EPISODE

IT IS OUT! Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 has been leaked online. After HBO Spain committed the blunder of airing the new episode by mistake on TV, viewers have managed to record and share the new episode online.

Game of Thrones is having one of its worst seasons this year. After HBO was hacked, scripts of the premium show's new episodes were leaked online. This was followed by GoT's season 7 episode 4 leaked online in India two days before the air date. And now, HBO Spain has gone a step ahead and aired Game of Thrones season 7's episode 6 on television by mistake.

The news of the leak broke on Reddit when a user shared a picture online featuring Jon Snow and Tormund three minutes into the episode. The scene was not part of the preview trailer shared by HBO after the end of episode 5.

One of the two longest episodes of the season, the sixth episode is expected to see Jon Snow and team facing mortal danger. The scene also confirms the Jon/Jorah – Longclaw scene in the new episode. The picture also confirms that the drama will last for one hour seven minutes.

While the employees' carelessness is highlighted in this whole situation, HBO has a bigger problem now. The Reddit thread has been seeing users posting spoiler clippings from the episode confirming the airing, and many attempting to get the high resolution [HD] episode and share it with other users online.

Several users have also been actively sharing a gif that gives a peek into some crucial scenes from the episode. In the moving clip, the Night King touches one of the dragons, whose eyes turn blue, a development many fans were waiting to happen.

The new episode is crucial for the season as it will see Jon Snow, Ser Jorah Mormont, Tormud, Gendry, the Hound, Ser Beric Dondarrion and Thoros leave the Night's Watch to capture a White Walker so they can convince Cersei about the dead people who are coming for a big war.

A number of links to watch the episode online have begun doing the rounds. HBO is keeping a close watch at these leaks and is pulling down as many releases as possible.

Game of Throne's season 7 episode 6 airs on August 20 on HBO, August 21, Monday on Hotstar and on August 22, Tuesday on Star World and Star World HD.