HBO has released the new photos for the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones season 7 titled Eastwatch. Following last week's eventful episode titled The Spoils of War, fans are eager to see what will happen next.

What will happen to Jaime Lannister and Bronn? Can they survive? Could Daenerys' dragon Drogon recognise Jon Snow as a Targaryen? What will Cersei do when she gets to know about the loot train battle?

With answers to all these questions, the next episode will arrive next Sunday, August 13, on HBO. In the newly released series of pictures, we get a glimpse of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow together, a very concerned Tyrion Lannister walking around the wreckage from the battle, Samwell Tarly studying with his partner Gilly in Citadel. But there is no sneak peek to reveal Jaime Lannister's fate.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5 titled Eastwatch will be aired August 13 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 14) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 15) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.