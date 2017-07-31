The third instalment of Game of Thrones season 7 has just been aired. And, the Queen's Justice is certainly more interesting than Stormborn and Dragonstone. Following the third episode, HBO has unveiled the preview of episode 4 titled The Spoils of War.

The 30-second clip is certainly one of the best previews so far in this season. In the short clip, Cersei is seen moving closer to her path-breaking victory while Daenerys says, "All my allies are gone. I am losing."

All the allies of Daenerys have been murdered by Queen Cersei. Hence Jon Snow is the only remaining hope for the Mother of Dragons. But she seems clearly upset with the current situation as she says, "Enough with the clever plan!"

For those who have not seen episode 3 yet, a lot of drama happened. To begin with, let's recall where we left off with episode 2. As Yara's blood-thirsty uncle Euron Greyjoy seized her and Ellaria Sands and one of her daughters after the epic sea battle in the second episode and presented them to Cersei as a 'gift', fans have been wondering what would happen to them. And, the prediction came true as Queen Cersei did her so called justice and finally took revenge of her children's death.

As the consequences, Cersei kills Ellaria's daughter the Sand Snake in front of her eyes as a revenge of Myrcella's death. Cersei kisses the Sand Snake and guess what! It was poison.

On the other hand, Jaime Lannister marches to the Highgarden along with his troops and kills all the armies of Lady Olenna Tyrell before he could poison her too.

The short preview clip also gives us the glimpse of Theon Greyjoy arriving on a seashore with a couple of other men. Hopefully, the reason for his sudden escape during the sea battle will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 titled The Spoils of War will be aired on August 6 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 7) at 7.30 am IST and on Star World on Tuesday night. Apart from that, fans can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview clip for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 here.