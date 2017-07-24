Following a very slow premiere of Game of Thrones season 7, the series is back with an exciting episode 2 titled Stormborn this week. And, with that, HBO has just unveiled a short preview clip for the upcoming episode 3 titled The Queen's Justice.

The 30-second preview clip consists mostly old clips (from Game of Thrones season 7 trailer) in which Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) says, "I am born to rule the seven kingdoms." It shows that the mother of Dragons is set to invade the King's Landings, and Cersei proclaims saying, "the first blood has drawn." The only new and significant scene from the clip is Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) finally meeting his aunt Dany aka Daenerys Targaryen along with Ser Davos.

If you have not watched the episode 2 of the season 7 yet, then you should know that Daenerys sent an invitation to the King in the North as Melisandre assured Dany that he would be one of the most trustworthy allies against Cersei Lannister. Although Jon Snow was a bit hesitant to accept the invitation and thoroughly discussed the matter with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Ser Davos.

Based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 titled The Queen's Justice will be aired on July 30 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 31) at 7.30 am IST. Apart from that, fans can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview clip for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 here.