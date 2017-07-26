In the first episode of Game of Thrones season 7, we saw Euron Greyjoy making it to the King's Landing with the intention of marrying Queen Cersei. But as she politely turned down his offer, the pirate king promised he would bring back a gift.

Also read: Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 preview: Jon Snow to meet Daenerys?

While some theories suggested Euron would gift a dragon catcher to defeat Daenerys even before she attacks Westeros. But the story seems a little different as Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria Sands (who are trustworthy allies of the mother of Dragons) get attacked by Greyjoy's murderous uncle Euron (Pilou Asbæk).

The action-packed sea battle is so intense that "it was just extraordinary to film," Gemma Whelan said. The battle concludes with Theon Greyjoy's inner Reek comes out when Yara gets seized by their blood-thirsty uncle. Instead of helping his sister, Theon jumps off the ship.

Now Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sands are held by Euron Greyjoy. So if the pirate king hands them over to Cersei, it will be easy for her to track down the master plan of Daenerys. Cersei can't ask for a better gift.

In reference to that, Gemma Whelan told Time.com, "It's such a shame, but it's such a beautiful heart-wrenching twist!"

She continued, "We think Yara has managed to get Theon back, they had all these scenes of solidarity and comradery in season 6. It seems like he's back, then there's that wavering faltering moment that Aflie plays so beautifully. Yara's just willing him, 'no, no, stay with me.' It's just so heartbreaking!"

The episode 3 titled as The Queen's Justice is set to air on July 30 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 31) at 7.30 am IST. Apart from that, fans can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview clip below.