One name that keeps missing in the list of possible deaths in season 7 of Game of Thrones is that of Kit Harington's Jon Snow. Many believe he will be one among the few who will survive the threat of the White Walkers and Daenerys' war as she attempts to reclaim the Iron Throne.

But is he really safe? Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow, does not believe so. Harington knew Jon was safe in season 6, as it hadn't been long since he was brought back to life. But all bets are off in season 7.

Also read: Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef: Here's everything we know about the decade-long fight [VIDEOS]

"I felt safe in season six because I thought it would be bad storytelling to kill me in the [same] season I'd been resurrected," he told SFX magazine. "But as for seasons beyond six, it's back to business. He's in mortal danger like anyone else."

Meanwhile, actor Rory McCann, the actor who plays The Hound, recently hinted that his character is safe in Season 7. Speaking to Empire, the actor revealed that The Hound is very much alive in Season 8, albeit with a lot of bruises.

"I think my body can only take one more season – I'm sore."

The upcoming season of Game of Thrones will see a number of rivals coming face-to-face and fans have been rooting for a battle between The Hound and his brother Ser Gregor, The Mountain.

But will it happen?

"People were waiting for me and my brother to fight," The Mountain actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson previously told Digital Spy. "There's a lot of expectation from the fans to see that happen – obviously I cannot comment on that... you're just going to have to see what's gonna happen!"

Find below a video of characters likely to die in Game of Thrones Season 7: