HBO on Sunday released yet another teaser for Game of Thrones Season 7 that features Cersei Lannister, who became the Queen after her only surviving son Tommen ended his life following his wife Margaery's death.

The teaser was shown during the advert break of Sunday's episode of Big Little Lies, and sadly, it doesn't reveal anything about the plot of the penultimate season of the fantasy series based on George R R Martin's A Song Of Ice and Fire.

This teaser comes just days after HBO released yet another clip that showed a mysterious hand holding the Oathkeeper. The Oathkeeper is currently owned by Brienne of Tarth (played by Gwendoline Christie), but it doesn't look like she's the holding the sword.

The weapon was given to Brienne of Tarth by Jamie Lannister.

HBO is yet to make a formal announcement regarding Season 7 premiere, but actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, said in an earlier interview that the show could return to television in July.

"I've been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April," he said, according to The Independent. "It's July now, I think. There's going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September."

As for the deaths in Season 7, rumours indicate it could be Jess Henwick's character Nymeria, as she will be starring in Netflix and Marvel series Iron Fist.