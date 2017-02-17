Game of Thrones (GoT) bosses have gone to great lengths to prevent spoilers from Season 7 leaking, but images from production site have helped confirm various fan theories.

While there hasn't been much info on the major deaths that will take place in Season 7, two actresses have hinted at them being safe from any tragedy in the finale.

Sophie Turner recently let it slip that her character Sansa Stark will survive in the Season 7 finale. Chatting to HeyUGuys on the BAFTA red carpet, the X Men: Apocalypse star said: "We've just finished shooting season seven of Thrones, and I've got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season eight. I've got a busy year lined up."

Her on-screen sister Arya Stark is also expected to avoid any potential tragedy. Arya-portrayer Maisie Williams said that she was yet to get the script for Season 8, but said she definitely would get one. Williams also revealed that season 7 would end with "a huge cliffhanger."

Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which is based on George R R Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, is expected to feature the reunion of the surviving Stark children. Leaked images from the production set also hint at Jon Snow meeting Daenerys and her dragons.

HBO is yet to announce an air date for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. But rumours swirling around hint at Season 7 episode 1 airing on June 25, 2017. A trailer for the upcoming season is expected to be dropped soon, now that production has wrapped up.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will have only seven episodes, as opposed to the usual 10.